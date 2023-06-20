Norway introduces 40% quota for women on company boards

The Norwegian government has reached an agreement with businesses and trade unions, according to which large and medium-sized companies must have at least 40% of women on boards of directors, writes Bloomberg.
The plan is for five years. In 2024, about 8,000 companies will join it, and by 2028, the program will expand to 20,000 businesses with more than 30 employees.
First, the innovations will be introduced by companies with a total income of more than 100 million kroons (9.4 million dollars), and then enterprises with an income of 50 million kroons will be included.
Two decades ago, women represented an average of 15% of boards. In 20 years, this figure has risen to only 20%, which is “too slow,” the Norwegian government says.
By 2028, companies will need to recruit nearly 13,000 new board members by 2028, according to government forecasts.
The requirements will also apply to cooperatives, housing associations and business foundations.
In 2022, the EU passed a law according to which 40% of non-executive directors of companies should be women, and 33% of executive directors.
