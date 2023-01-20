In Moldova, a tank caught fire in the international port

13:17 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the morning of January 20, a tank with sunflower seed meal caught fire in the international port of Giurgiulesti today, January 20.



This is the second fire in a few days - a similar incident occurred on January 16, unimedia.info reports.



Five fire brigades put out the fire and eliminate its consequences.



The capacity of the tank is 1100 tons, but at the moment it is 50% full.



No casualties have been reported, it is noted that there is no danger to citizens and infrastructure in the area.