Moldova extends state of emergency for another two months

The Parliament of Moldova has extended the state of emergency for another 60 days due to military operations in Ukraine.

It is noted that 55 deputies voted for the extension of the state of emergency, including deputies of the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), while the opposition left the meeting room in protest.

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa made a proposal to extend the state of emergency in the country. According to her, in connection with the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, Moldova remains too vulnerable to cancel the emergency situation introduced after the start of the war.

"Illegal attempts to seize the territories of a neighboring state and the risk of using weapons of mass destruction, as well as the aggravation of hybrid attacks and attempts to destabilize the socio-economic situation in Moldova, oblige us to respond quickly in order to protect our citizens and refugees," Gavrilitsa said.

It should be noted that the state of emergency in Moldova has been in effect since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. It has been continued several times already.