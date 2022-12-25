About 74% of electricity deficit is expected in Moldova

11:02 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

In Moldova, on Tuesday, November 29, an electricity deficit of about 74% is expected. This was stated by the Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova Andrei Spinu, according to NewsMaker.



According to him, for unknown reasons, the price of electricity in the European market has increased by 30-40%. In this regard, the Moldovan company Energocom was unable to purchase the required volume.

"A strange phenomenon has happened.. In European markets, in particular in Romania, electricity prices have risen significantly. Almost 30-40%. Energocom tried to buy electricity at a lower price, but was unable to purchase electricity for the whole day," the minister said.

In this regard, Moldelectrica invited emergency power from the Romanian operator Transelectrica. Since the cost of such electricity is high, Spinu urged citizens to continue saving electricity.