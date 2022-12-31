In Milan boycott the show of the dancer Polunin, who supports Putin

The Arcimboldi Theater in Milan has decided to cancel two shows organized by Ukrainian-born dancer Sergei Polunin, who openly supports Russian aggression and has a tattoo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is reported by "European Truth" with reference to Corriere della Sera.

Polunin was supposed to participate in two productions of the ballet "Rasputin - dance drama", scheduled for January 28 and 29, 2023. They were announced back in December 2019 and subsequently delayed five times due to the pandemic and the dancer's injury.

"The cancellation of the performance has become necessary in agreement with the troupe in connection with the sharp social and online protest against the artist's performance," Archimbold said.

The theater management emphasized that "this is not a decision of a cultural scale, but of political and moral responsibility," since "in an atmosphere of tension and threats" it cannot adhere to "the values of pacifism and tolerance."

Archimbold reminded that in April 2022 the theater organized a gala concert "Dance for Peace", and in September it hosted the Russian opposition group Pussy Riot. All 3500 tickets for the show featuring Polunin will be refunded.

Sergei Polunin was born in Kherson in 1989. At the age of 13 he moved to London, where he studied at the Royal Ballet School, and during 2007-2012 he performed with the Royal Ballet in London.

Since 2012, Polunin has performed in Russian theaters and began to openly support Putin, in 2018 he decided to take Russian citizenship, and since 2019 he has been director of the Opera and Ballet Theater in the occupied Sevastopol.