Volcano erupts in Mexico, warning 25 million people to evacuate

15:45 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Residents of Mexico received a large-scale warning about a possible evacuation due to increased activity of the most dangerous active volcano in the country.

In the past week, this volcano, known as Popocatepetl, has been blasting ash into several surrounding cities, causing serious consequences for millions of people.

It is reported by CNN.

Ash from the Popocatepetl volcano in the central part of the country caused flight delays in the state of Mexico and led to the closure of schools in dozens of municipalities.. Those living within the radius of the volcano, located between the states of Morelos, Puebla and Mexico City, are on alert as their number exceeds 25 million people.





On Sunday, Mexico's National Organization for Civil Protection (CNPC) raised its volcanic threat level to phase 3 yellow.

Local authorities called on about three million people living in cities and villages adjacent to the volcano to remain alert and prepare for a possible evacuation.



CNPC also warned of increased volcanic activity and ash dispersal in a number of nearby cities at high speed.. The service advised people living near the volcano to avoid outdoor activities.

“In the case of Mexico City, there is a risk of ash falling. We are ready for such a scenario and we know what to do. Let's stay alert," Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum wrote.

Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport (AICM) was temporarily closed on Saturday, with some flights delayed due to volcanic ash, according to airport officials.



The state also suspended classes in 40 municipalities in the state of Puebla, five municipalities in the state of Mexico and seven in the state of Tlaxcala.