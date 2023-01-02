Gunmen attack prison in Mexico

11:14 02 January Kyiv, Ukraine



In the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, gunmen attacked a prison, killing at least 14 people.

Another 13 people were injured, representatives of the local prosecutor's office said.



Armed people in armored vehicles took part in the raid, and it was only five hours later that the situation in the prison, where fights broke out during the attack, was brought under control. During clashes, 24 prisoners escaped from the penitentiary.



Shortly before the attack on the prison, an attack on a nearby police station became known. After a car chase, four people were detained and their SUV was confiscated. According to the authorities, two more armed men were later shot dead in a car in another area of the city, threatening law enforcement officers. Prosecutors did not explain whether the three incidents were related.



Ciudad Juarez is one of the most dangerous cities in the world



Ciudad Juarez, which is located in the state of Chihuahua near the border of Mexico and the United States, is the site of a confrontation between law enforcement officers and rival drug cartels "Sinaloa" and "Juarez".



In the list of cities in the world with the highest number of murders, Ciudad Juarez, according to the latest data, ranks fifth with 85 episodes per 100,000 inhabitants per year. In the late 2010s, it was the most dangerous city on the planet.



In the prison itself, skirmishes broke out repeatedly. In August, a clash between rival gangs killed several prisoners there.



One of the most dangerous countries for journalists



In the summer of 2022, the country's ex-Attorney General Jesús Murillo Karam was taken into custody in Mexico - he is suspected of involvement in the disappearance of people, torture and crimes against the administration of justice.



Karam led the first investigation into the disappearance of over 40 Mexican students in 2014. The country's authorities later declared them dead, although the bodies were never found.



In addition, Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for media workers. According to the International Federation of Journalists, 11 media workers were killed in Mexico in 2022.



