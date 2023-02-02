London protests amid wage cuts

08:29 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

On the streets of London, on Wednesday, February 1, about half a million people took to the streets to protest, demanding higher wages.



Teachers, drivers, border guards, as well as employees of airports and seaports were on strike. It is reported by Euronews.



The British Congress of Trade Unions called this the biggest strike since 2011.

"We're on strike because over the last 10 years we've actually had our pay cut," said Graham, one of the protesters.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemns strike. The state government believes that the increase in wages will contribute to inflation.