Patriot system to be deployed in Lithuania to protect NATO summit in July

Germany will deploy the Patriot long-range air defense system in Lithuania to help defend the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12.This is reported by LRK with reference to the statement of the German Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that, at the request of the Alliance, Germany will make a "significant contribution" to the defense of the NATO summit in July 2023.



Germany will move its Patriot units from Slovakia to Lithuania, as well as some auxiliary elements from Poland. In addition, Germany will provide other land, air and sea based assets to secure the Vilnius summit.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to attend the NATO summit.