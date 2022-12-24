Lithuania extends state of emergency on border with Russia and Belarus

18:33 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 8, the Lithuanian Seimas approved a resolution to extend the state of emergency on the border with Russia and Belarus until March 10. Delphi reports.



Prior to this, the state of emergency in Lithuania was introduced until December 16.

"Actions of military aggression and war crimes of Russia in Ukraine continue, their scale is not decreasing. Attacks of the Russian Federation on civilian and critical infrastructure of Ukraine are intensifying, energy terrorism is being carried out. The possibility of using nuclear weapons is increasingly mentioned in Russian rhetoric. We are talking about possible acts of sabotage at the Belarusian nuclear power plant," Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said from the rostrum of the Seimas.

According to her, the fact that Russian soldiers and weapons continue to be concentrated in Belarus also causes concern.

"Favorable conditions have been created for the Belarusian and Russian regimes to carry out hybrid attacks against the Republic of Lithuania ... We see that threats pose a risk to the interests of our national security and the peace of society, and this is the basis for introducing a state of emergency," the minister noted.

It is reported that recently the Belarusian regime continues to use migrants as a form of hybrid aggression against the Republic of Lithuania. Thus, almost 11,000 migrants were not allowed into Lithuania this year.. In particular, Belarusian employees damage the physical barrier installed on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border, organize the transportation of illegal migrants to the state border and send them to the territory of Lithuania.



During the state of emergency, some of the measures already taken will be continued: the protection of the state border is carried out in an enhanced mode, checks are also carried out at the border. A stricter visa regime will be in effect - the issuance of visas to citizens of Russia and Belarus in the visa services of Lithuania abroad is suspended, except for cases when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acts as an intermediary.



The Lithuanian Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that the implementation of the draft resolution is aimed at managing threats, and therefore will not cause inconvenience to the residents of Lithuania. The Lithuanian Army is involved in a state of emergency in accordance with the procedure established by the Law on the Organization of the Regional Defense System and the Military Service of Lithuania.