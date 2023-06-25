In the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation they dug up a highway in order to detain the "Wagnerites"

19:44 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Lipetsk region, Russia spotted a convoy of private military companies "Wagner" moving towards Moscow. To create a barrier in their path, excavators dug up the highway.



Information about the incident is reported by the Russian media.



Presumably, these measures were taken to stop the Wagnerites. In the video footage, worried people express dissatisfaction as they cannot drive to their homes.



The video recording was made at the intersection of Dobrovsky and Chaplyginsky districts along the highway that leads to Chaplygin. This settlement is located just 20 kilometers from the Ryazan region, which borders on the Moscow region.

Local residents discuss the situation in telegram chats and mention that other roads in the vicinity of Chaplygin have also been dug up.