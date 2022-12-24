In Latvia, the Dozhd TV channel was fined €10,000 for a map of Russia with Crimea and "our army"

15:31 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Electronic Media Council of Latvia (NEPLP) opened an administrative offense case and fined the Dozhd TV channel for 10 thousand euros also because of the story, which refers to possible support for the occupying army and for the map of the Russian Federation with Crimea.

This is reported by the publication Delfi.



This is the second serious violation by the channel in recent months.. For three violations, Latvia has the right to revoke the license to broadcast Dozhd.

An excerpt from the video was published by activist Sergei Sternenko in the telegram channel.

As the editor-in-chief of the Dozhd TV channel Tikhon Dzyadko explained , in the episode of the Here and Now program on December 1, the phrase of the presenter Alexei Korystelev was heard: "Send us messages by mail or write to us in our telegram bot ... We hope that many servicemen, including us, were able to help, for example, with equipment and with simple basic amenities at the front."

"This phrase creates a feeling in the viewer that the Dozhd TV channel is providing assistance to the Russian army. In this regard, it is important to note the following: the Dozhd TV channel did not, did not provide assistance and will not deal with the equipment of the Russian army - at the front or beyond," Dzyadko said.

He explained that the mailbox, called the host, was created to collect personal evidence about the crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine and violations during the criminal and senseless mobilization in the Russian Federation.

"The dissemination of information about this is necessary for a wide audience to realize the criminality of the actions of the Russian leadership, starting from February 24, 2022. All Russian citizens, including servicemen and mobilized, should know the truth about the criminal and vile war," Dzyadko added.

Subsequently, the head of the information service of the channel, Ekaterina Kotrikadze, told the TV channel that the management had fired Korystelev.