Oil refinery on fire in Krasnodar Territory

09:43 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, a fire broke out at night on the territory of the Afipsky oil refinery. Local authorities announced the strike by drones.

"In the Seversky district, a fire on the territory of the Afipsky refinery. One of the fuel oil distillation units is on fire. The preliminary reason is the arrival of the UAV," Governor of the region Veniamin Kondratyev said in the morning.

Subsequently, Kondratiev reported that the fire had been extinguished.



Telegram channels released a video of the fire.