North Korea tests high-thrust solid-propellant engine for the first time

14:25 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A test of a "solid-propellant high-thrust engine" for a new strategic weapon took place on December 16 in North Korea, the Associated Press reported, citing state media in the DPRK. The test was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-in.



The so-called "static fire test" of a rocket motor at the country's northwestern rocket factory was the first of its kind in North Korea. According to the official Korean Central News Agency, the tests provided a reliable scientific and technical guarantee for the development of another new type of strategic weapon system.



Kim noted that he expects the new weapon to be created "in the shortest amount of time," according to KCNA.



Probably North Korea means solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, writes AP. The missile is part of a series of high-tech weapons systems that Kim Jong-un promised to unveil during a wide-ranging conference of the ruling Workers' Party early last year. Other weapons systems that Kim has promised to build include a multi-warhead missile, submarine nuclear missiles and spy satellites.



The latest engine test showed that North Korea is determined to deliver on Kim's promises to develop such sophisticated weapons systems - despite the pandemic and international pressure from the US to limit its nuclear program. In recent months, North Korea has tested a series of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles.. In particular, in November, the Hwasong-17 long-range liquid-fueled research intercontinental ballet missile designed to carry multiple warheads was launched.

What is the feature of solid propellant rocket engines

Some experts say North Korea is finally using an expanded arsenal to win sanctions relief and other concessions from the United States.

“We have been waiting for such a test for a long time.. Large-diameter solid rocket motors will allow North Korea to deploy larger missiles from submarines and, more importantly, more durable and sensitive long-range ICBMs," said Ankit Panda, an expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Unlike liquid-fueled rockets, solid-fueled rockets are refueled during production, so they can be fired much faster during a war, all other things being equal, he says.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they want to do more testing and development on these engines before moving on to flight testing," Panda added.

Fuel in solid rockets is already loaded inside, which helps to reduce pre-launch preparation time, increase weapon mobility and make it harder for outsiders to detect what is happening before launch.. North Korea already has an arsenal of short-range solid-propellant ballistic missiles aimed at key locations in South Korea, including US military bases.



KCNA said Thursday's test was designed to test specific engine specifications based on "thrust vector control technology" and that the tests showed that all of the specifications proved it to be reliable and stable.