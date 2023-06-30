In China, a passenger bus was covered with a mass of soil and stones, there are victims

17:34 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the municipality of Chongqing in southwest China, a bus carrying 19 passengers was hit by a rockfall. Six people died and nine were injured in the incident.

It is reported by Xinhua.

It is noted that the bus, carrying 19 passengers, was driving along a road under a hill when it was covered with a mass of soil and stones, taken out by prolonged downpours.



The rescue operation has ended, law enforcement officers are investigating the incident and investigating potential dangers in order to prevent such tragedies.



As you know, continuous heavy rains continue in southern China, due to which the threat of flooding in local rivers and the convergence of the soil have increased.