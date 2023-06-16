In China, a new aircraft designed to compete with Airbus and Boeing made its first commercial flight

08:29 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Chinese-made C919 aircraft, with 130 passengers on board, made the first commercial flight on the Shanghai-Beijing route.



The corresponding video was published by the state television of China, reports the BBC.





The aircraft was built by the Commercial Aviation Corporation of China (Comac) to overcome the dominance of single-body Airbus and Boeing aircraft. The flight ended in just under three hours.

At the same time, as the BBC notes, C919 is largely assembled from Western components.. The engines for it are produced by the joint Franco-American company CFM International, and the avionics are produced by the American company Collins Aerospace.



State-subsidized Chinese airline China Eastern Airline has reportedly placed an order for five of the aircraft.. Comac plans to produce 150 C919s a year over the next five years.



According to representatives of the manufacturer of the airliner, the company has already received more than 1,200 orders for its manufacture.



At the same time, the BBC writes that most experts agree that these are not real orders, but only an “expression of interest” from Chinese airlines.



This Chinese airliner made its first test flight in 2017.. Unlike China's first passenger aircraft, the ARJ21, it is capable of covering much longer distances and carrying many more passengers.