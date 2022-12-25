About 6 million iPhone Pros will not be produced in China due to protests

12:42 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine





Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources. Unrest at a key manufacturing center of Apple Inc.. in Zhengzhou, China, is likely to result in about 6 million iPhone Pro units being under-produced this year.Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

"The situation at the plant remains unstable and the estimated lost production may change," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

That said, much will depend on how quickly Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group, which runs the facility, can get people back on assembly lines after violent protests against COVID restrictions.

“If quarantine restrictions are extended over the next weeks, production could be further reduced,” Bloomberg notes.

The Zhengzhou campus has been devastated by lockdowns and worker unrest for weeks after the Covid infection left Foxconn and the local government tried to contain the outbreak. Thousands of employees fled in October due to chronic food shortages, but were replaced by new workers who rebelled against wages and quarantine measures.

The Foxconn factory produces the vast majority of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple's most sought-after phones this year.

"These premium smartphones filled a gap in falling demand for regular iPhone 14 models. Apple has lowered its overall production target to around 87 million units from a previous forecast of 90 million units.

Apple and Foxconn have upped their estimates of a production shortfall in Zhengzhou over the past two weeks due to growing outages, the source said, adding that they expect to be able to make up for 6 million units of lost production in 2023.



Analysts at Morgan Stanley earlier this month estimated an iPhone Pro model shortage of about 6 million units this year, though that was before the outbreak of protests in Zhengzhou last week.



Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.