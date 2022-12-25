About 6 million iPhone Pros will not be produced in China due to protests

Unrest at a key manufacturing center of Apple Inc.. in Zhengzhou, China, is likely to result in about 6 million iPhone Pro units being under-produced this year.
Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.
That said, much will depend on how quickly Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group, which runs the facility, can get people back on assembly lines after violent protests against COVID restrictions.
The Foxconn factory produces the vast majority of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple's most sought-after phones this year.
Apple and Foxconn have upped their estimates of a production shortfall in Zhengzhou over the past two weeks due to growing outages, the source said, adding that they expect to be able to make up for 6 million units of lost production in 2023.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley earlier this month estimated an iPhone Pro model shortage of about 6 million units this year, though that was before the outbreak of protests in Zhengzhou last week.
Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
