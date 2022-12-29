In Canada, Ukrainians will be able to obtain permanent refugee status

07:11 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian refugees who came to Canada under the temporary migration program will be able to obtain permanent status.

This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an interview with CBC.

"Many Ukrainians who have come to Canada are looking forward to returning home and joining the recovery, but there are also many who want to stay.. They will be welcome and they will be able to be glorious Canadians and proud Ukrainians at the same time," Trudeau said.



Trudeau's interview was recorded on the premises of a Ukrainian bakery in Toronto, owned by the descendants of Ukrainian migrants.



It should be noted that since the beginning of this year, more than 135 thousand Ukrainians have arrived in Canada, but not all of them were refugees.. Since mid-March, the federal government has approved over 470,000 special visa applications from Ukrainians.