In Canada, a snowfall caused a large-scale accident involving about 100 cars

14:31 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Canadian province of Ontario, due to a snow storm, there was a mass accident involving more than 100 cars. No information has yet been received about casualties and injuries.

🚨 #BREAKING : Watch Dashcam Footage Of Major Pileup on the 401 Highway



📌 #Ontario l #Canada



Watch incredible Dashcam footage of a Trucker Getting into a Major Pileup on the 401 Highway in London Ontario Canada Reports of over 100 Vehicle have Pileup with multiple victims injured pic.twitter.com/IlsA27blco — RAWSALERTS (@rawsalerts) December 23, 2022

Also, due to bad weather, a freight train derailed, as a result of the accident, passenger traffic between the largest cities of the country was stopped.

Hundreds of people were forced to spend up to 12 hours on trains stuck in snowdrifts. Hundreds of thousands of users in Canada remain without

electricity.