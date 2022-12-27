In Canada, a snowfall caused a large-scale accident involving about 100 cars

In the Canadian province of Ontario, due to a snow storm, there was a mass accident involving more than 100 cars. No information has yet been received about casualties and injuries.
 
Also, due to bad weather, a freight train derailed, as a result of the accident, passenger traffic between the largest cities of the country was stopped.
 
Hundreds of people were forced to spend up to 12 hours on trains stuck in snowdrifts. Hundreds of thousands of users in Canada remain without
electricity.
 
Severe weather and power outages are expected in several provinces for a week.
 