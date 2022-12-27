In Canada, a snowfall caused a large-scale accident involving about 100 cars

In the Canadian province of Ontario, due to a snow storm, there was a mass accident involving more than 100 cars. No information has yet been received about casualties and injuries.
🚨 #BREAKING : Watch Dashcam Footage Of Major Pileup on the 401 Highway— RAWSALERTS (@rawsalerts) December 23, 2022
📌 #Ontario l #Canada
Watch incredible Dashcam footage of a Trucker Getting into a Major Pileup on the 401 Highway in London Ontario Canada Reports of over 100 Vehicle have Pileup with multiple victims injured pic.twitter.com/IlsA27blco
Also, due to bad weather, a freight train derailed, as a result of the accident, passenger traffic between the largest cities of the country was stopped.
Hundreds of people were forced to spend up to 12 hours on trains stuck in snowdrifts. Hundreds of thousands of users in Canada remain without
electricity.
Meanwhile in #Holyrood , #Ontario , southeast of #Kincardine (Lake Huron)...— Instant Weather Ontario (@IWeatherON) December 24, 2022
Original video by Melanie R: https://t.co/WYzbwX8BQa #onstorm #ontarioweather pic.twitter.com/JHtaYuBJB6
Severe weather and power outages are expected in several provinces for a week.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments