Canada launched an investigation into the accident of the tourist submersible Titan

08:47 25 June Kyiv, Ukraine

After the bathyscaphe of OceanGate Expeditions disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean, the search for the sunken bathyscaphe Titan was launched. An underwater vehicle with five tourists on board disappeared during an expedition to the sunken liner Titanic.

In Canada, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has launched an investigation into the crash of the Titan tourist submersible that killed five people aboard the submersible when it submerged, Reuters reported.

TSB explained that they had to get down to business because its surface support vessel, the Polar Prince, flew the Canadian flag.

The TSB team arrived in St. John's to collect information and interview witnesses.

It is noted that the wreckage of the Titan submarine found on the bottom of the North Atlantic on Thursday using a robotic diving vehicle launched from a Canadian search vessel is already being studied.. Studying them, a group of experts came to the conclusion that the bathyscaphe was destroyed as a result of an inward-directed explosion - implosion. That is, a vessel 22 feet long was crushed under the pressure of water.

Fragments of the bathyscaphe, which lost contact with its surface support ship about an hour and 45 minutes after the dive a week ago, were found on the seabed at a distance of about 488 meters from the bow of the sunken Titanic, at a depth of about 3.8 km.

Titan's safety issues arose as early as 2018 during an industry expert symposium, as well as in a lawsuit by the former head of OceanGate's offshore operations that was settled later that year.