Boat sinks in Italy, killing four

11:31 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, a boat with foreign tourists sank due to bad weather. Four people died, twenty were rescued.



It is reported by the Italian agency ANSA.



It is noted that the incident occurred on May 28 at about 19.00. A strong storm and wind rose on the lake, as a result of which the boat, on which a group of tourists celebrated their birthday, capsized and sank. Crew members were also on board.



Four people died as a result of the accident. Some of the tourists themselves reached the shore by swimming, another part was saved by boats that arrived at the place.



Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries. Other victims were treated on the spot.