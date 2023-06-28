In Italy, football players were banned from using the number 88: what is the reason

11:20 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Italy has banned players from wearing the number 88 shirt as part of an initiative to combat anti-Semitism in local football. This decision is connected with the use of this number in neo-Nazi groups.

This was reported by the press service of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).



In March, during the Italian championship match between Lazio and Roma (1:0), a fan of Laziale was seen at the stadium with a T-shirt with the number 88 and the name Hitlerson. Two more fans of the team were accused of anti-Semitic behavior for performing "Roman salutes" - Nazi greetings. The Lazio leadership banned these fans for life from the Stadio Olimpico, the team's home arena.



As part of the fight against anti-Semitism, the Italian government signed an agreement with the FIGC banning football players from using the number 88 - a reference to the congratulations "Gail Hitler". The declaration also bans any symbols reminiscent of Nazism and gives referees the power to stop matches due to anti-Semitic chants and actions.



As Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi noted, in the future the Cabinet of Ministers and the Italian Football Federation will create a new agreement. The latter will aim to continue the fight against racism and discrimination in sport.