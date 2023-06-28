In Italy, football players were banned from using the number 88: what is the reason

11:20 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Italy has banned players from wearing the number 88 shirt as part of an initiative to combat anti-Semitism in local football. This decision is connected with the use of this number in neo-Nazi groups.
 
This was reported by the press service of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

In March, during the Italian championship match between Lazio and Roma (1:0), a fan of Laziale was seen at the stadium with a T-shirt with the number 88 and the name Hitlerson. Two more fans of the team were accused of anti-Semitic behavior for performing "Roman salutes" - Nazi greetings. The Lazio leadership banned these fans for life from the Stadio Olimpico, the team's home arena.

As part of the fight against anti-Semitism, the Italian government signed an agreement with the FIGC banning football players from using the number 88 - a reference to the congratulations "Gail Hitler". The declaration also bans any symbols reminiscent of Nazism and gives referees the power to stop matches due to anti-Semitic chants and actions.

As Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi noted, in the future the Cabinet of Ministers and the Italian Football Federation will create a new agreement. The latter will aim to continue the fight against racism and discrimination in sport.
“This is an adequate and effective response to the unbearable prejudice that still too often manifests itself in our stadiums. Anti-Semitism must be decisively combated, as well as everything that excludes, humiliates and discriminates against every person, social group and minority. The signing of the right to intentions is "only the first step in a broader strategy that will result in a new document to prevent and combat all forms of racism and discrimination in sport," said Matteo Piantedosi.