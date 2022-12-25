In Spain, letters with explosives were received by the prime minister, a weapons company and an air force base

13:23 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Spain, in addition to the Ukrainian embassy, an envelope with an explosive device was also received by the local company Instalaza, which produces weapons for Ukraine in particular, the Spanish Air Force base and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.



According to El Periodico, on the afternoon of November 30, the police of the Aragon region and the Civil Guard received a notification from Instalaza about a suspicious package with signs similar to those sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid.



The police cordoned off the territory of the plant, and traffic and pedestrians in the nearby streets were blocked.



In the evening, experts carried out a controlled explosion of the package. The operation ended without casualties or casualties. The police began collecting physical evidence to analyze the contents of the package.



Instalaza is a company from Zaragoza that has been designing and manufacturing military infantry equipment since 1943.. This is one of the Spanish companies producing weapons under the state defense order of the Spanish government to help Ukraine.



In particular, Instalaza produces anti-tank grenade launchers used by the Ukrainian army in the war with Russia.. At the beginning of the war, Spanish Defense Minister Margareta Robles announced that Kyiv would receive 1,370 such installations.



The third explosive device was found in an envelope that was sent to the Spanish Air Force base located in Torrejon de Ardoz near Madrid.



Between 3:00 and 4:00 am on Dec. 1, Air Force security officers discovered a suspicious envelope that, after X-ray analysis, revealed that it contained "a certain mechanism," the Spanish Defense Ministry said.



The suspicious envelope was addressed to the Satellite Center. The bundle did not explode and no one was hurt.



The European Union Satellite Center (Satcen) has been providing Ukraine with strategic information since the Russian invasion.



The police are checking whether there is a connection between the letter sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, in the explosion of which an employee was injured, and the letter from Instalaza.



According to El Mundo, the fourth envelope with explosives on the morning of December 1 arrived at the address of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.



The National Police informed the National Court about the interception of an envelope with pyrotechnic material in the name of the head of the executive branch.



According to internal affairs sources, Secretary of State for Security Rafael Pérez received an envelope similar "in terms of characteristics and contents" to those received at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, Instalaza in Zaragoza, at Torrejon Air Base.. The envelope arrived by regular mail.



Sanchez promised to issue an official statement on these events.