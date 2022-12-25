Actress arrested in Iran over comments about protests

10:00 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Iranian police have detained one of the country's most famous actresses, Taraneh Alidousti, for "spreading lies" about protests stemming from the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September after police detained morale for "improperly wearing the hijab."



According to Time, the actress was arrested "for spreading false and distorted materials, inciting chaos and supporting anti-Iranian movements."



Taran Alidusti posted a photo on social media without a hijab in solidarity with the first person recently executed on charges of crimes allegedly committed during nationwide protests.

"His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization watching this bloodshed and doing nothing is a disgrace to humanity," the actress wrote on social media.

At the same time, the state agency IRNA reported that several other Iranian celebrities "were subpoenaed due to the publication of provocative content.". Alidousti was arrested for not providing "any evidence to support her claims."



On December 8, it was reported that Iranian security forces executed the first demonstrator, 23-year-old Mohsen Shekari , who was detained during large-scale protests in the country sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.