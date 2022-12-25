Iran executes another anti-government protester

15:01 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Iran, the second participant in nationwide protests was executed, accused of "waging war against God" and sentenced to be hanged.



It is reported by Reuters with reference to the Mizan news agency.

"Majid Reza Rahnaward was publicly hanged in (the Shia holy city) Mashhad this morning... He was sentenced to death for 'waging war against God' after he stabbed two members of the security forces," the report said.

This is the second execution linked to massive anti-government protests in Iran. Another demonstrator, Mohsen Shekari, was hanged on December 8 after he stabbed a security guard and blocked traffic on a Tehran street.. Human rights groups said Shekari was tortured and forced to confess, and the United States and its allies condemned the death penalty.



Earlier, the human rights organization Amnesty International said that Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people in sham trials designed to intimidate participants in a popular uprising that has swept Iran.



At least 458 people, including 63 children and 29 women, have died in Iran as of December 7 and since the start of nationwide protests, according to Iran Human Rights.