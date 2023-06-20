In Iran, 15 people died from surrogate alcohol poisoning

16:00 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the province of Alborz in northern Iran, there was a mass poisoning with surrogate alcohol, as a result of which 182 people were injured, 15 died.

This was reported on June 20 by the ISNA agency.

"As of Tuesday morning, the number of people poisoned with methanol in Aalborg reached 182. 15 people have died so far. Another five are in the intensive care unit," said Shahram Sayadi, president of Shahram Provincial University of Medical Sciences.

He added that 40 victims needed hospitalization, they are receiving the necessary assistance.



Law enforcement officers find out how alcohol he could get on the market.

It is worth noting that the production, sale and consumption of alcohol has been banned in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.