Powerful 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

17:51 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A strong earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit northern Indonesia, according to data provided by the USGS.



The epicenter of this natural phenomenon was recorded at a distance of 58 km from the city of Sibolga, which is located in northwestern Indonesia, at a depth of about 85.9 km.



Tremors in the ground were registered at 13:12 local time in Kyiv.



According to information provided by VolcanoDiscovery, weak fluctuations could be felt up to 120 km from the epicenter.



At the moment, there is no information about the people affected or the damage caused by this earthquake.