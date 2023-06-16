In India, a bus with pilgrims fell into the gorge, there are victims

12:05 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Indian-controlled region of Kashmir, a passenger bus plunged into a mountain gorge under unclear circumstances.. 10 people died and 55 were injured.



This is reported by the Xinhua news agency.



It is noted that the accident occurred in the area of Jadzhar Kotli. According to police, the bus was transporting pilgrims from Punjab to the Hindu

shrine at Katra in Kashmir.

At least 10 people were killed and 55 injured when a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims fell into a gorge in India. https://t.co/E4zo7tqYSO pic.twitter.com/5bmY4AyfIK — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 30, 2023

A senior local police official, Chandan Qoli, told the media that all the wounded had been evacuated and taken to the State Medical College Hospital.. At the same time, some of the wounded are in critical condition.



According to Kolya, there were previously more passengers on the bus than required by the safety rules.