Heatwave kills 98 in India

09:47 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past three days, 98 people have died in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar due to heat waves.



This is reported by Xinhua News Agency.



According to reports, 54 people died in Uttar Pradesh due to hot weather, while 44 people died in Bihar. Most of the dead were over 60, according to local authorities.



In addition, more than 400 people have been hospitalized in the Bally District Hospital, one of the areas most affected by the heat, in the past three days. Patients suffered from fever, shortness of breath, and other health-promoting complications associated with heatstroke.



According to the Indian Meteorological Department, in some regions of the country, the air temperature on Friday and Saturday reached 42.2 degrees Celsius.