Croatia abolishes official use of Serbian language

11:59 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On 29 December, the city council of Vukovar amended the city charter, repealing the provisions on the official use of the Serbian language and the Cyrillic script.



This is reported by "Balkan Observer".



Bilingualism is provided for by Croatian law for areas where the national minority makes up more than 30% of the population. But according to the official results of the 2021 census, 29.73% of Serbs live in Vukovar. Accordingly, local authorities are no longer required to provide bilingualism.



As you know, the battle for Vukovar - a city on the Croatian-Serbian border - which lasted from August 25 to November 18, 1991, was the most brutal and bloody battle of the Croatian war for independence.



Vukovar - like all of Eastern Slavonia - returned to Croatian control as a result of peaceful reintegration under the auspices of the UN in 1998. Local Serbs who were not involved in war crimes got the opportunity to become full-fledged citizens of Croatia, which a significant part of them took advantage of, remaining to live in Vukovar.



Shortly after the country's accession to the European Union, in the fall of 2013, the city tried to introduce the norms of national language legislation. In particular, bilingual - Croatian-Serbian, Latin-Cyrillic tablets were installed on the building of the authorities.



But the local Croats could not come to terms with the return of inscriptions in the Serbian language. Massive protests erupted, in which Croatian war veterans took an active part. Protesters smashed Cyrillic signs, after which local authorities imposed restrictions on the use of the Serbian language, given the peculiarities of the city's recent history. In particular, tablets with Serbian-Cyrillic inscriptions have not been restored.