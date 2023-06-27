Summer camp for Ukrainian children opens in Georgia

17:41 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the hotel complex Akhasheni wine and Spa Resort in Kakheti, with the organizational support of the Embassy of Georgia in Ukraine and the comprehensive assistance of the State Youth Agency of Georgia, the grand opening of a summer camp for 46 Ukrainian children from the Lviv region took place.



According to the information published on the official page of the Embassy of Georgia on the social network Facebook, words of welcome and congratulations were addressed to Ukrainian children by high-ranking guests.



Among them were the Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth of Georgia, as well as the current Chairman of the State Youth Agency, Mr. Irakli Giviashvili, Deputy Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia and Head of the Georgia-Ukraine Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, Mr. Archil Talakvadze, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Mr. Teimuraz Dzhandzhalia , as well as the Deputy of the Parliament of Georgia from Gurjaani, Mr. David Songulashvili.

During the official ceremony, Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine in Georgia, Mr. Alexander Shulga, noted that in pre-war times, children from all over Ukraine went on summer holidays to the sunny and hospitable Kherson region.



There they had access to the warm waters of the Azov and Black Seas near Genichesk and Skadovsk, and could also enjoy the sun and fruits in the Azure and Zhelezny Ports, while the Dnieper, flowing next to Oleshk, offered recreational opportunities to athletes and outdoor enthusiasts..



However, the brutal war launched by aggressive Russia interrupted these plans, and the terrorist act of the Russian military, committed by the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, led to an environmental disaster, the consequences of which will be felt for many years to come.

Taking the opportunity, the Ukrainian diplomat expressed gratitude to the fraternal Georgian people, the government of Georgia and local authorities for their support and assistance.



He also expressed confidence that after the unconditional victory of Ukraine, all children, regardless of nationality, will be able to safely enjoy their holidays on both banks of the Dnieper, in the Ukrainian Crimea, as well as in the hospitable territory of Georgia in Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region.