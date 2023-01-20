In Georgia, the ex-military killed five people and shot himself

11:39 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ex-military of the Georgian army on the night of Friday, January 20, shot five citizens from the balcony of his apartment with automatic weapons in the city of Sagarejo, and also wounded five more.

This is reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.



According to Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, among those killed is a police officer who participated in a special operation to neutralize the criminal.

"The motives for the crime are still unknown.. We have established that until 2021 the criminal served in the Georgian army, participated in the international peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan," the official told reporters.

According to him, the police broke down the door to the shooter's apartment and found his motionless body with a bleeding head wound.



In addition, grenade rings were found next to the criminal's corpse, so sappers were called.



Georgian media note that the condition of the wounded citizens is serious, but stable.