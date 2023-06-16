Russian citizen to be tried in Germany for approving Russia's invasion of Ukraine

12:22 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Olena Kolbasnikova's trial has begun in Cologne for publicly endorsing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Information about this reports DW.



Elena Kolbasnikova, a native of Ukraine and a citizen of the Russian Federation, is charged under article 140, paragraph 2, of the German Criminal Code - "approval of crimes".



The court is indicting her for statements made at a pro-Russian demonstration on May 8, 2022, in which she expressed support for an aggressive war against Ukraine, a court spokesman specified.



When proven guilty, Kolbasnikova faces imprisonment of up to three years or a fine.



Last year, Kolbasnikova, who lives in Cologne, organized a large-scale car rally in support of Russia, which became the largest in Germany. She also co-organized other pro-Russian actions, including an event on May 6, 2023.



Elena Kolbasnikova denies the allegations, speaking out about the persecution by the German authorities. She considers herself a victim and claims to be persecuted because of her views. Media in Germany refer to her as a "Putin fan" or a member of "Putin's fan club".