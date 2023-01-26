Russian spy exposed in Germany

In Germany, a man is suspected of delivering classified information to Russia that was collected by a BND employee.
This is reported by the office of the Attorney General in Karlsruhe.
The man, Artur E., is suspected of delivering classified information collected by a BND officer to Russia and passing it on to the Russian secret service.
The courier was arrested on Sunday, January 22, when he arrived from the United States at Munich Airport. The detainee is a German citizen and is not a staff member of the BND.
The accused is suspected of complicity in high treason.
The investigation was carried out in close cooperation with the Federal Intelligence Service and with the support of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The accused was brought before an investigator by a Federal Court judge on January 23, 2023. He was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention.
This is reported by the office of the Attorney General in Karlsruhe.
The man, Artur E., is suspected of delivering classified information collected by a BND officer to Russia and passing it on to the Russian secret service.
The courier was arrested on Sunday, January 22, when he arrived from the United States at Munich Airport. The detainee is a German citizen and is not a staff member of the BND.
The accused is suspected of complicity in high treason.
The investigation was carried out in close cooperation with the Federal Intelligence Service and with the support of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The accused was brought before an investigator by a Federal Court judge on January 23, 2023. He was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments