In Germany, they conduct an operation against right-wing extremists who planned to storm the Bundestag

In Germany, since the morning of December 7, thousands of police officers have been searching more than a hundred premises on suspicion of preparing a coup d'état.



"Three thousand police officers have been searching more than 130 houses and apartments throughout Germany since the morning," the statement said.

According to the publication, a large-scale operation was carried out against the so-called "Reichsburgers" - members of the right-wing radical movement who are ready for violence and who do not recognize the existence of the FRG. 52 people suspected of involvement in preparations for a coup d'état. 25 suspects have already been arrested.



Among the suspects are the ex-commander of the special forces unit of the German Bundeswehr, politicians, as well as a representative of the German nobility.

"This is one of the largest terrorism trials in years.. It differs from similar cases not only in its dimensionality and wide-ranging structure with different subgroups, but also in the composition of the accused: it is said that the conspirators were also a prince from an ancient German noble family and a former member of parliament from the AfD (the far-right Alternative for Germany party) Birgit Malzack-Winkemann, as well as the ex-commander of a special unit of the Bundeswehr.

Law enforcement officers also check the links of the rebels with Russia. Among those detained on suspicion of preparing a coup d'état in Germany there is a Russian citizen, the German Prosecutor General's Office said.



On Wednesday morning, a few minutes before the start of the search, one of the suspects wrote on Telegram: “Everything will change: former prosecutors and judges, as well as responsible health officials and their handlers, will soon find themselves in Nuremberg 2.0.”



According to the conclusions of the investigators, the conspiratorial structure was divided into a political wing, called "Rada", and a military wing, whose task was an armed uprising. According to investigators, individual conspirators of the security forces, among other things, considered an attack on the Bundestag and the capture of deputies as hostages.