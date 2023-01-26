Protest against arms supplies to Ukraine held in Germany

11:43 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Several hundred people, on the night of January 26, took to the streets of Munich to protest against the supply of weapons to Ukraine.



The organizers of the action are the "peace initiative" "Munich rises", created at the end of 2021.



Its representatives stated that they "are in favor of a diplomatic settlement of conflicts."



This is reported by local media.



In the announcement for the protest, the organizers stated that they "advocate a world without sanctions and weapons."



Prior to this, the organization "Munich Rise" held a demonstration against the security conference.