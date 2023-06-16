Germany to host largest air exercise in NATO history

15:03 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Germany is gearing up for the biggest Air Defender 23 military exercise in NATO history starting next week.

It is reported by The Guardian.



As the newspaper writes, citing a statement by officials, this is a show of force designed to impress allies and potential adversaries, such as Russia.



The exercise will involve 10,000 military and 250 aircraft from 25 countries, which will respond to a simulated attack on a NATO country. The United States alone is sending 2,000 Air National Guard troops and about 100 aircraft to participate in the June 12-23 exercise.

"The exercise will demonstrate the agility and speed of our allied forces in NATO as first reaction forces.. I would be very surprised if any of the world leaders did not take into account what this demonstrates in terms of the spirit of this alliance, and therefore the strength of this alliance. This also applies to Putin,” said US Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann.

Although the exercises had been planned for several years, Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 forced NATO to seriously prepare for the possibility of an attack on its territory, the newspaper writes.