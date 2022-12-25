97-year-old concentration camp stenographer convicted in Germany of complicity in the murders of more than 10 thousand people

08:32 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A court in northern Germany found the former secretary of the Nazi concentration camp Stutthof Irmgard F. guilty of complicity in the murder of more than 10 thousand people. The woman received a two-year suspended sentence..



This is reported by the publication DW.



From June 1943 to April 1945, Irmgard F. was a civilian worker at the Stutthof death camp, located near Nazi-occupied Gdansk. The woman worked as a stenographer and secretary.



The prosecution stated that her clerical work "ensure the smooth functioning of the camp" and that the woman knew "of all cases and events in Stutthof".



An estimated 65,000 people died at Stutthof, including Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet Russian prisoners of war. In addition to medical experiments, the camp was known for making soap from human bodies.



A 97-year-old woman was tried in juvenile court because she was only 18–19 years old at the time of the crime. Prosecutors asked for a two-year suspended sentence for her, the maximum possible time without imprisonment.



She did not admit her guilt

At the beginning of the trial, the defendant's lawyer voiced her position: Irmgard F. does not deny the Holocaust, but does not admit his guilt. She herself was silent during virtually the entire consideration of the case. Only on December 6, after the debate of the parties, she said: “I regret everything that happened. I regret that at that time I was in Stutthof. That's all I can say".



