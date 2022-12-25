Germany concerned about Putin's visit to Belarus

18:22 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine



In Germany, the visit of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to Belarus is treated with concern.



This was stated by the official representative of the German Chancellor Steffen Gebeshtreit.



The concern, according to him, is caused by the vagueness of the answer to "the question of the role of Belarus in Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and possible further modification, transformation of this role."



Gebeshtreit recalled that until now Belarus is at least helping the Russian Federation in this, providing the Russian military with its territory for the deployment of troops and its airspace for Russian combat aircraft.



When asked whether official Berlin expects Belarus to formally enter the war against Ukraine, Gebeshtreit said:

"I didn't want to use such a wording, but Belarusian assistance can be increased, so this option is in the realm of possibility."



Recall, on December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Minsk; report that attention was diverted from its side by two more aircraft.



The Kremlin spokesman said that Putin is allegedly not going to force Lukashenka to directly participate in the war against Ukraine.





