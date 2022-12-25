Germany began to consider the construction of bomb shelters

08:49 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Against the background of the war in Ukraine, the German deputies began to demand from the Ministry of the Interior to consider building new modern bomb shelters.



On Sunday, December 11, reports Bild.



In particular, Bundestag deputy Andre Bergegger said that "it is now impossible to save on security and civil protection."



Representatives of the lands demand to allocate 10 billion euros for the repair of existing ones and the construction of bomb shelters.



Note that the inventory of existing bomb shelters in Germany should be completed by the spring of 2023. Currently, there are only 600 prepared shelters operating in the country, which can accommodate about 500,000 people.



The publication clarifies that most of the civilian bunkers in Germany were dismantled after the end of the Cold War, some were destroyed after the end of World War II.