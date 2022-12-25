Germany arrests 22 coup suspects

16:32 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Germany, the court arrested 22 German citizens and a Russian citizen who were previously detained on suspicion of preparing a coup d'état.



Two more suspects are being prepared for extradition to Germany from Italy and Austria.



On December 7, the German Prosecutor General's Office announced the prevention of an attempted coup. The police detained 25 members (two were detained in Italy and Austria) of the ultra-right Reichsburger movement, which does not recognize the existence of modern Germany and believes in the possibility of restoring the German Reich.



According to the German authorities, they planned to seize the Bundestag and subsequently proclaim a monarchy in Germany.



Among the detainees was Prince Henry XIII, whose family ruled in Thuringia until 1918, as well as Russian citizen Vitaly B. According to the investigation, the prince tried, through the mediation of a Russian woman, to get in touch with representatives of the Russian Federation, but they could not get support.



The Kremlin stressed that even Germany itself does not believe in Russia's involvement in the coup attempt and does not make such accusations against Moscow.