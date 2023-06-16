The Hague responded to the baseless accusations of the Russian Federation against the prosecutor of the ISS

08:37 21 May Kyiv, Ukraine

After the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia put ICC prosecutor Karim Khan on the wanted list on an unnamed criminal article, the states parties to the Rome Statute reacted. The Assembly of these states, on the basis of which the International Criminal Court (ICC) operates in The Hague, expressed deep concern about the unfounded accusations against ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan. This is stated in the statement of the Assembly.

"The leadership of the Assembly deplores these acts of intimidation and unacceptable attempts to undermine the mandate of the International Criminal Court to investigate, sanction and prevent serious international crimes," the statement said.

It is noted that the protection of the virtue of the court, in particular its judicial and prosecutorial independence, is fundamental to the successful fulfillment of its mandate: "We reaffirm our full confidence in the ICC as an independent and impartial court."

The Assembly also called on all states to respect the independence of the ICC and "come together in the fight against impunity."

As you know, on March 17, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of illegally deporting thousands of children from Ukraine.. The Kremlin hastened to declare that the Russian Federation does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC and that they consider its decisions "insignificant".