An office to investigate the invasion of the Russian Federation opened in The Hague: a step towards the creation of a tribunal

12:53 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

On July 3, the opening of the International Office to Investigate the Russian Invasion of Ukraine took place in The Hague, which is an important first step in the possible creation of a tribunal to bring to justice the leadership of the Russian Federation that committed the aggression.



This information is reported by Reuters.



Ukrainian authorities reportedly received more than 93,000 war crimes reports and charged 207 suspects through national courts.



It is assumed that high-ranking criminals will appear before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.



The new International Office for the Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression (ICPA), also based in The Hague, will work closely with the ICC and the Permanent World War Crimes Court to fill the legal void regarding Russian crimes against Ukraine.