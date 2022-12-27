Old church burnt down in Finnish town

08:17 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Finland, in the town of Rautjärvi, an old wooden church from the 18th century burned down. The fire completely destroyed the wooden temple. On Sunday, December 25, according to the publication Yle.



It is noted that the fire occurred in the morning, when a Christmas service was going on in the church.. at that time there were up to 40 people in the building.

“The priest said into the microphone that there was a fire in the hall, go out through the side doors. Those windows really rattled, and there was already quite a strong flame in the hall,” the parishioner said.

Police suspect historic stave church set on fire on purpose. During an on-site inspection, the police found signs of a crime.



It is noted that a little later, a residential building located on Torsantie caught fire near the place of emergency, and a corpse was found in the area. Police are investigating whether the events are connected.