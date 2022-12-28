In Finland, once again postponed the launch of the reactor at a nuclear power plant

10:06 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The launch of a new reactor at the Finnish nuclear power plant Olkiluoto, which was supposed to start working during December, was postponed to spring.



This was announced by the Estonian state energy company Eesti Energia in an overview of the electricity market, ERR reports.



According to the report, on December 27, the third reactor of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant was launched in a test mode.



The reactor, already 13 years behind schedule, came online in September, causing cracks in the cooling pump turbines. The reactor is served by four turbines, two of which have now been replaced, and the remaining two still have cracks.. They probably occurred during a fast load transfer during a test run.



Now the reactor has been launched for 11 days, after which it will be shut down for a month for additional testing of the turbines, and then another test launch will take place in early February.



Station operator Teollisuuden Voima expects the reactor to start commercial operation on March 8.



Eesti Energia noted that this means that energy from Olkiluoto 3 will not enter the grid this winter, which is a matter of some concern, as January and February are traditionally the coldest months in the Baltic Sea region.