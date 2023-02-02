In Finland, the legal procedure for changing sex will be simplified

10:15 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Finnish Parliament has approved amendments to the legislation that are expected to make it much easier to change legally recognized gender.



AP reports.



The amendments provide that trans persons who have reached the age of 18 will be able to legally change their gender by submitting a personal application without the mandatory psychiatric examination and a certificate of reproductive health.



To prevent abuse, such applications can only be submitted once a year.



It also removes a provision that required transgender people to provide a medical certificate of infertility or sterilization before legal gender reassignment - in fact, earlier in Finland, those who changed sex could not bear children.



Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has previously said that the approval of the amendments is a priority for the last two months of her government's work, after which elections will be held in the country.. It is expected that after a vote in Parliament, the amendments will come into force in the near future.