Same-sex marriage legalized in Estonia

13:48 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Estonia becomes the second country after Slovenia in Eastern Europe to legalize same-sex marriage. A law providing for the possibility of marriage between two adults, regardless of their gender, from January 1, 2024, was adopted by the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu).



It is reported by ERR.



It is noted that 55 members of the Riigikog voted in favor of this decision, 34 voted against.



The law provides for a change in the content of the institution of marriage, known from family law, in such a way that in the future two natural persons who have reached the age of majority, regardless of their gender, can enter into marriage.



Cohabitation arrangements are also possible as an alternative to marriage. The document establishes a simplified procedure for the transition from a cohabitation agreement to marriage and contains the provisions necessary for the implementation of the Cohabitation Law into a legal order.



Same-sex couples can now also adopt children. Same-sex spouses can adopt a child of one of the spouses with the consent of the second biological father / mother. The document establishes the principle that a child cannot have more than two parents. The principle remains that the rights and obligations in relation to the child primarily belong to his biological parents.



The bill passed its first reading on May 22 and 711 amendments were submitted by the deadline.





