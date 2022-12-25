In the EU, smartphone manufacturers will have two years to introduce USB Type-C connectors

17:53 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine





It is reported by the BBC. The European Union has given manufacturers of portable electronics until December 28, 2024 to introduce a single USB Type-C connector on their devices for charging batteries.

"The EU previously agreed that new portable electronic devices should start using the charger by autumn 2024.. Now the law has entered the Official Journal of the EU, and with it the exact date of the requirement has been set.

Companies like Apple whose iPhones use their own charger will not be able to sell new devices in the EU after that date unless they use a universal cable, the newspaper notes.

"Apple is the largest manufacturer to use a custom charging port that is exclusive to some products.. For example, the iPhone series uses its own Lightning connector.

At the same time, Greg Jozwiak, Apple's senior vice president of international marketing, previously told the Wall Street Journal that the company will comply with the law.



The new EU rule will cover a range of small and medium-sized portable electronic devices such as phones, tablets, headphones and handheld game consoles.