In the EU, smartphone manufacturers will have two years to introduce USB Type-C connectors

The European Union has given manufacturers of portable electronics until December 28, 2024 to introduce a single USB Type-C connector on their devices for charging batteries.
It is reported by the BBC.
Companies like Apple whose iPhones use their own charger will not be able to sell new devices in the EU after that date unless they use a universal cable, the newspaper notes.
At the same time, Greg Jozwiak, Apple's senior vice president of international marketing, previously told the Wall Street Journal that the company will comply with the law.
The new EU rule will cover a range of small and medium-sized portable electronic devices such as phones, tablets, headphones and handheld game consoles.
