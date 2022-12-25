EU calls on Iran to stop supporting Russia in war

16:00 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of European Union diplomacy, Josep Borrell, condemned Iran's support for the Russian Federation in its war against Ukraine and the ongoing repression against the opposition in the country.



Borrell wrote about this on his Twitter.





"A meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian in Jordan is needed amid deteriorating relations between Iran and the EU," Borrell wrote on the eve of a regional conference hosted by Jordan.



"Stressed the need for an immediate end to Russian military support and internal repression in Iran. Agreed that we should keep communication open and restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action based on the Vienna talks," he added.





