Elon Musk warned against allowing Putin's propaganda in the EC

10:36 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

After many years of careful analysis of how to approach the digital sphere, we have decided to regulate, and regulation should apply to everyone who wants to do business in the EU,” she added.

Twitter is the only platform used by Yurova, who decided to leave Facebook to Meta a few years ago.. Now she's contemplating whether to keep her account after material such as Chinese pornography recently appeared in her feed.

In late November, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton warned Musk that he must "significantly increase his efforts" to counter disinformation on Twitter in order to comply with EU rules.

Earlier, Musk, according to media reports, privately promised the European Commission that Twitter would comply with the rules of the European Union, including the fight against misinformation.



